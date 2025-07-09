Children of the CIS countries in Minsk: Belarus Unites Youth for Shared History and Future

On 7 July 2025, the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Minsk hosted the grand opening of the 10th International Cultural and Educational Forum “Children of the Commonwealth of Independent States.” The event brought together schoolchildren from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as parliamentarians and forum organizers.

The Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalia Kochanova, warmly welcomed the participants, noting the expanding geography of the forum. “For many years, this forum has been hosted by Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia. Today, we are delighted to welcome the children to Belarus. We want you to learn about the history of our country,” she emphasized. Kochanova also highlighted the importance of friendly relations between the parliaments of the Commonwealth countries and thanked her colleagues for their delegations’ participation.

“We clearly understand that young people must build friendships and communicate because they are the future of our countries. The extent to which you honor and remember our shared history today will determine the strength of friendly and kind relations between our nations,” the speaker added.

A greeting from the Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia and the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS, Valentina Matviyenko, was read by the Secretary General of the CIS IPA Council, Dmitry Kobitsky. The address underscored the invaluable contribution of the peoples of the Commonwealth to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. “You are the rightful and worthy heirs of this memory. It is your responsibility to protect historical truth from distortion and pass it on to future generations,” Matviyenko noted. She also praised the forum’s rich program, which allows participants to explore the culture and traditions of the region’s countries, make new friends, and strengthen good-neighborly ties.

Dmitry Kobitsky announced that the forum will be held in Tajikistan in 2026.

Flower-Laying Ceremony and Participants’ Impressions

The forum participants took part in a solemn flower-laying ceremony at the “Minsk – Hero City” stele. Alongside the young attendees, representatives of the Belarusian parliament participated, symbolizing the continuity of generations and historical memory.

A forum participant from Turkmenistan, Lachyn Kochamanova, in interview with BELTA shared her impressions: “Belarus is so beautiful that you can’t take your eyes off it. This is my first time abroad, and I’m very excited to learn about your culture and people.” Lachyn, a student at an art school, will showcase her works reflecting Turkmen traditions at the forum’s exhibition. She particularly noted the beauty of Belarusian nature: “Our climate is much hotter, but your forests are simply breathtaking”.

This year, the forum’s central theme is the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The opening took place in the hall of the Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War, where participants attended an excursion and dined at a field kitchen. “This is an important date for all of us. My great-grandfather and great-grandmother fought in the war, and I’m glad to be at a forum dedicated to this theme,” Lachyn Kochamanova emphasized, underscoring the importance of preserving the memory of the war.

Sofia Beketova, a participant from Kazakhstan visiting Belarus for the first time, shared her emotions. “I really liked the balance between nature, infrastructure, and human activity. I also noticed that patriotism is present everywhere in Belarus, and I truly admire that,” she said.

She emphasized that the forum offers a perfect blend of opportunities to explore the cultures of other countries and showcase personal talents. To facilitate this, the program includes special days dedicated to each participating country. Sofia noted that one of her main goals at the forum is to proudly represent Kazakhstan.

The "Children of the Commonwealth" Forum, which will run until 16 July, serves not only as an educational platform but also as a symbol of friendship, mutual understanding, and respect among the peoples of the CIS. United by the memory of a great past, its participants have the opportunity to explore each other's cultures more closely and forge friendships that lay the groundwork for a peaceful future.