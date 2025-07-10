Turkmenistan and the UN Sign Agreement to Host International LLDC3 Conference

On 8 July 2025, the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations signed an agreement outlining the organization of the Third UN Conference on the Problems of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3).

The document was signed online by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, and Rabab Fatima, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States.

“An honour to sign the Host Country Agreement for LLDC3 with the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. This is an important milestone on the road to Awaza. Grateful to Turkmenistan for its commitment and strong leadership. LLDC3 will be a defining moment for LLDCs,” emphasized Rabab Fatima.

The LLDC3 Conference is expected to mark a turning point in the global dialogue supporting countries that face geographic constraints in accessing seaports and trade routes.

According to the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, high-level events will take place from August 4 to 8 this year in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza” with broad participation expected from international delegations, experts, and UN representatives. Preparations for the forum are gaining momentum.

The conference aims to develop strategic solutions for the sustainable development of LLDC countries. Demonstrating leadership and diplomatic initiative, Turkmenistan once again affirms its commitment to the global values of cooperation and a sustainable future. ///nCa, 10 July 2025