Turkmenistan Prepares for UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries: National Leader Inspects Awaza’s Readiness

On 8 July 2025, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, conducted a working visit to the Balkan province to oversee preparations for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), set to take place in August, and to review the progress of related projects.

The visit began at the multifunctional sports complex “Awaza” in the National Tourism Zone, where preparations for the international forum, held under the auspices of the UN, are nearing completion. The Hero-Arkadag emphasized the need to ensure all necessary conditions for conference participants, including the installation of modern equipment at the main entrance to display information about the forum and Turkmenistan’s productive cooperation with the UN.

Special attention was given to guest comfort. The National Leader highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for park walks and relaxation within the complex’s premises. He stressed the need to provide delegates with facilities for communication and access to information. Additionally, Berdimuhamedov focused on transportation arrangements, proposing that modern passenger buses be designed in line with the event’s theme.

The Hero-Arkadag underscored the importance of safety measures, particularly fire safety, and the need for multilingual informational support for the forum. He instructed organizers to consider delegates’ preferences and arrange the screening of videos showcasing Turkmenistan’s longstanding partnership with the UN.

During the visit, the National Leader reviewed design projects illustrating the complex’s equipment for the conference. Details were provided on structural units, meeting and discussion rooms, and modular corridors, which will feature exhibitions highlighting the achievements of Turkmenistan and participating countries. Berdimuhamedov offered several remarks, emphasizing the importance of thorough preparation across all areas of the complex.

Speaking on the significance of the upcoming conference, the Hero-Arkadag noted its political, economic, social, and humanitarian importance. Turkmenistan has extensive experience in hosting international events: in 2016, Ashgabat hosted the first UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport, followed by the 2022 UN Conference of Ministers of Transport from Landlocked Developing Countries. The August forum will be another significant event under the UN’s aegis.

The National Leader also inspected the complex’s facilities, stressing the need to provide conditions for speakers, interpreters, and journalists. He emphasized the importance of uninterrupted communication systems and internet access, as well as the prompt dissemination of materials by global media. High-quality audio equipment and active volunteer participation are critical for effective conference coverage.

“Our country has amassed considerable experience in hosting international events, and we must make every effort to ensure this conference is a significant milestone for participating states,” Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

The National Leader’s working visit to the Balkan province continues. ///nCa, 9 July 2025