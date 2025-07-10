Turkmen Customs Officials Gain Trade Facilitation Insights in Moldova

Three representatives from the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan participated in the regional Peer Learning Initiative, held in Chișinău, Republic of Moldova, from June 30 to July 2, 2025. The event was organized by the International Trade Centre (ITC) with support from the Customs Service of the Republic of Moldova.

As part of the Ready4Trade Central Asia project, funded by the European Union and implemented by ITC, the event focused on best practices in working with trusted international trade operators and implementing Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programs. AEO programs play a critical role in facilitating international trade and improving the efficiency of customs procedures.

The regional gathering brought together customs officials and private sector representatives from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Moldova and Türkiye.

Participants actively exchanged experience on modernizing customs administration, fostering a business-friendly environment, and increasing private sector engagement in AEO programs.

The agenda also included a dedicated session with Moldovan companies already certified under the AEO framework and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Moldova. This session offered participants in-depth insights into Moldova’s implementation of its AEO program. /// nCa, 10 July 2025