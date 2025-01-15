The concept of Turkmenistan’s activities and priorities within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust

(unofficial translation)

The trends and events of recent years indicate serious changes in international and interstate relations, the aggravation of global and regional contradictions, and the emergence of conflicts in various parts of the globe.

The cause-and-effect relationships of these phenomena vary, but it is obvious that the defining characteristic of the current state of world politics is a lack of trust and significant differences in views and ideas about the correctness of a particular model of the world order.

All this is a very difficult situation that can shift the entire international agenda back to the past, into the era of block and civilizational confrontation, significantly complicate multilateral cooperation in responding to new challenges and threats, achieving Sustainable Development Goals, equitable distribution of resources, ensuring food security, overcoming poverty, inequality, responding to climate change, and the whole a number of other pressing issues of global importance.

In these circumstances, as a responsible State, Turkmenistan advocates taking measures to consolidate international efforts to overcome the current crisis on a constructive platform and to create appropriate political and diplomatic prerequisites and opportunities for this.

Based on this, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, our country initiated the Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust”, which was adopted unanimously with the co–authorship of 86 States.

It reflects the fundamental purposes and principles of the UN Charter, in particular the commitments to resolve disputes by peaceful means and methods.

The resolution “2025 – the International Year of Peace and Trust” has become a practical embodiment of the philosophy of new international relations “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Thus, with the adoption of the document, the first significant step was taken aimed at using the potential of the United Nations in order to overcome distrust and confrontational tension in world politics by giving a balanced assessment of current events and trends.

Turkmenistan considers the decision to hold the International Year of Peace and Trust in 2025 as a global event, a real opportunity for a qualitative transition to a new stage in international relations. In fact, Turkmenistan’s initiative is an invitation and an appeal to all States to start working together, including political, ideological and practical aspects of implementing the idea of peace and trust as a fundamental principle of the world order.

Obviously, this task should be solved on a systematic basis, with supportive legal and institutional mechanisms. Following this logic, in 2023, at the UN General Assembly President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced an initiative to develop a Global Security Strategy. We see it as a system of views and principles of the structure of interstate and international relations in the 21st century.

This Strategy emphasizes an integrated approach to addressing global challenges, acknowledging the interconnected nature of various security dimensions, including military-political, economic, energy, environmental, biological, man-made, and informational security.

Based on this, the Global Security Strategy is designed to serve as an updated international legal framework for relations between States, reflecting the existing objective realities and needs of global development. Therefore, conceptually, Turkmenistan considers the idea of developing a Strategy to be a logical and organic link in the establishment of the principles of peace and trust.

It is proposed to include a number of UN activities in the Strategy, in particular:

– Preventive diplomacy as a tool for conflict prevention and neutralization (based on UN General Assembly Resolutions 72/7, 75/272, 77/273 “The role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia” dated November 17, 2017, April 16, 2021 and February 24, 2023, respectively);

– using the potential of neutrality for the peaceful, political and diplomatic settlement of disputes and contradictions (based on UN General Assembly Resolutions 75/28 “The role and importance of the policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development” dated December 7, 2020 and 71/275 “International Day of Neutrality” dated February 2, 2017);

– Restoring a culture of trusting dialogue (based on UN General Assembly Resolutions 73/338 “2021 – International Year of Peace and Trust” dated September 12, 2019; 77/32 “International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023” dated December 6, 2022; 78/266 “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025” dated December 21 March 2024).

Thus, when proposing the idea of developing a new mechanism aimed at ensuring global security, Turkmenistan strictly relies on the solid international legal framework of the United Nations, reflecting the views of the world community on current challenges and ways to overcome them.

The year 2025 should serve as a catalyst for a more prominent and effective role for developing countries in global affairs. Genuine trust can only be fostered through an equitable and balanced dialogue that fully respects the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, their political sovereignty, their concerns regarding equitable access to energy resources and technology, and the need for non-discriminatory approaches to atmospheric emissions and environmental conservation. It is evident that sustainable global security and stability can only be achieved when these conditions are met.

Within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, Turkmenistan proposes to prioritize regional security issues.

In this context, our country proceeds from the need for the most attentive attitude to the problems of Central Asia and neighboring regions, the entire complex of problems existing here – political, social, humanitarian, environmental, energy, water use issues and others. The following Resolutions of the UN General Assembly, adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan, serve as the basis for this: “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia”, “Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia”, “Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea”.

Turkmenistan advocates giving the UN’s activities a pronounced regional dimension both in terms of content and structure. We believe that this approach is designed to bring proper specifics to the joint work, increase its functionality and efficiency.

There is a strong belief that the time has come to launch an inclusive, full–scale, multi-level and systemic dialogue between Central Asia and the United Nations. This direction in the International Year of Peace and Trust will become one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s activities.

The International Year of Peace and Trust logically coincides with the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 50/80 “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, unanimously adopted on December 12, 1995. The neutral status of our country was once again confirmed by General Assembly resolution 69/285 of June 3, 2015.

Over the past years, the evolution of our neutrality has proved its compliance with the basic values and goals of the United Nations, and has been recognized as a common heritage of the world community. This was confirmed, among other things, by the proclamation by the General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan of December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality.

Based on this, neutrality, its principles, and practical tools should be used much more widely by the international community. The potential of neutrality is enormous, it is not only a national model of the foreign policy of a number of states that have brought them peace, good-neighborliness and prosperity, but also an effective platform for resolving emerging contradictions by peaceful means, at the negotiating table.

According to this logic, Turkmenistan has taken the initiative to give neutral countries the legal status of priority partners of the United Nations in the Organization’s peacekeeping efforts. We are confident that this will become an effective and inspiring incentive for the world community to make more active and meaningful use of the arsenal of neutrality and preventive diplomacy.

Turkmenistan counts on the support of neutral and non-aligned countries, all States that share the principles of non-interference and non-participation in conflicts, in joining their potentials, experience and authority to create conditions for the transition to peaceful, political and diplomatic methods of resolving existing and potential conflicts. In this sense, the International Year of Peace and Trust provides an opportunity to translate neutrality into practice as a platform for consolidating all healthy and responsible forces, States or groups of countries that reject a confrontational approach in principle.

Noting the role of the Community of Nations, Turkmenistan hopes that in the International Year of Peace and Trust, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, all Member States will reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter and its mandate as the only international organization with universal legitimacy.

Right now, in the difficult conditions of international escalation, a strong, effective UN is in demand like never before in its history. Its leadership mission should not be questioned, but rather strengthened and maintained. Today, no truly serious global problem can be solved alone. This is already a proven fact. Therefore, only the United Nations, with its unique experience, can play a central, key role in ensuring universal peace, stability and security. Turkmenistan will make every effort to do this.

In the International Year of Peace and Trust, Turkmenistan proposes to step up a comprehensive strategy of cooperation to promote Sustainable Development Goals.

Their achievement is possible only if conditions are provided for the full-scale participation of all states in the main processes of the modern world order, the formation of new approaches to the economy of the future – without dividing lines, one-sidedness, politicization and discrimination.

Turkmenistan’s steps are also aimed at working together in the field of Sustainable Development Goals and at creating viable and long-term models of geo-economics. A crucial role in this is assigned to the implementation of two strategic priorities: energy transformation and transport connectivity.

It is necessary to seek understanding and support for the proposals put forward by Turkmenistan to create a Global Alliance for cooperation in the field of energy security and sustainability, and a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity.

Turkmenistan has embarked on a strategic course towards energy transformation, prioritizing the transition to low-carbon energy sources. This transition necessitates a level playing field for all nations, ensuring equal and favorable conditions for those pursuing this path. This includes facilitating access to energy-saving technologies and enabling countries to leverage their unique climatic and geographical advantages to maximize the utilization of renewable energy sources.

This approach demands that environmental considerations be paramount across all sectors of the economy, including trade, transport, industry, and resource extraction and processing. Furthermore, it necessitates a significant enhancement of environmental literacy and education within society.

Moving forward, a harmonious integration of traditional and renewable energy sources is crucial, guided by a “green” agenda. During the International Year of Peace and Trust, Turkmenistan will pays special attention to “green diplomacy,” advocating for international cooperation based on shared responsibility, transcending narrow corporate and group interests, and prioritizing the collective well-being and a sustainable future for all.

Turkmenistan will defend the same principles in matters of global food security, affordable healthcare, prevention of infectious diseases, and overcoming the consequences of global epidemics.

In this regard, Turkmenistan proceeds from the expediency of strengthening and supporting the role of the World Health Organization. It is considered necessary, with the assistance and coordination of WHO, to establish a more efficient and equitable logistics system for the timely and uninterrupted delivery of medicines and medical equipment to the most vulnerable States from this point of view.

Turkmenistan considers the year 2025, the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, as the most important period in the humanization of international relations.

Our activities in multilateral structures will be related to the following objectives:

– Ensuring the rights of refugees and stateless persons;

– support for motherhood and childhood;

– creating conditions for the comprehensive development of youth, realizing their potential in science, creativity, and sports.

Turkmenistan’s approach to these issues is based on the active use and improvement of the effectiveness of channels of interaction with humanitarian organizations – UNESCO, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, and other organizations.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care plays a great role in solving humanitarian issues. Using the Foundation’s capabilities, large-scale humanitarian support to people in need in different countries will be continued during the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Constructive and mutually respectful cooperation with human rights structures and UN bodies in improving democratic institutions, procedures for ensuring the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens, and international partnership in these matters is relevant.

We are convinced that the humanitarian agenda is intended to become an important and integral part of inter-civilizational communication, building bridges of mutual understanding, respect and mutual sympathy between peoples, overcoming prejudices, stereotypes and complexes. Parliamentary and people’s diplomacy, cultural exchanges, women’s, youth, and sports contacts are called upon to play a significant role in this process.

The year 2025, the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, is considered by Turkmenistan in the context of the practical implementation of the “Pact for the Future”, adopted in September 2024 at the “Summit of the Future” convened at the initiative of the UN Secretary General. Turkmenistan will make efforts to achieve all the goals stated in the final document.

The approaches and views outlined are a common political platform for the implementation of the following specific measures and activities proposed by Turkmenistan in the International Year of Peace and Trust:

International forums and conferences:

– The official opening of the International Year of Peace and Trust in January 2025;

– Thematic conferences and dialogues, including within the framework of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, the Non-Aligned Movement, the UN Peacebuilding Commission and other international platforms;

– Interparliamentary Dialogue Forum;

– Regional meetings on strengthening peace, confidence and security;

– Regular meetings of the Friends of Neutrality Group in the name of Peace, Security and Sustainable development;

– International events on the role of women and youth in advancing the agenda for peace and security;

– a conference on neutrality at the UN headquarters.

Information and educational activities:

– development and release of information materials on the principles of neutrality, their role in conflict prevention and achieving sustainable development;

– organization of educational events, including lectures, trainings and interactive seminars;

– Using social media and digital diplomacy tools to promote the ideals of peace and trust, with an emphasis on global youth engagement.

International cultural events:

– Music of the World Festival;

– International Youth Competition “Peace and Trust”;

– international sports events;

– Hosting the United Nations Games;

– scientific competitions and conferences for students;

– open lessons in schools about peace and trust.

Activities at the level of the United Nations and other international organizations:

– a thematic meeting of the Friends of Neutrality Group;

– UN General Assembly meeting on the Peace Zone;

– Regional meeting on financing development.

Webinars and video conferences:

– webinars with partners about neutrality;

– videoconferences between universities on international relations.

Regional and specialized events:

– meetings on Caspian issues;

– Multilateral dialogues on cooperation in Central Asia;

– Seminars organized by specialized international organizations.

The culminating event will be the holding in December 2025 of a major international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Turkmenistan is ready to provide its own political space and all available infrastructure to achieve the goals of this Concept and conduct relevant events.

All interested States and international organizations, structures and institutions are respectfully invited to cooperate and work constructively together.///TDH, 14 January 2025