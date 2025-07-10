KTZ Express and AD Ports Group Launch GulfLink: A New Momentum for Central Asian Logistics

JSC “KTZ Express” and the UAE-based AD Ports Group have officially announced the launch of GulfLink Ltd., a joint venture registered in Kazakhstan.

GulfLink has been established to develop international multimodal routes linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with a focus on enhancing the resilience, flexibility, and efficiency of global logistics chains. According to KTZ Express, ownership is structured as 51% held by AD Ports Group and 49% by JSC “KTZ Express.”

The joint venture aims to strengthen key transport corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), as well as routes via Pakistan, Türkiye, Persian Gulf ports, and the Indian subcontinent. Leveraging Kazakhstan’s strategic location, GulfLink will contribute to its integration into the global logistics network and reinforce its role as a hub for multimodal transportation.

GulfLink will serve as an operational platform for advancing East–West routes, ensuring seamless connectivity between China’s manufacturing centers and European consumer markets.

The launch of GulfLink Ltd. marks a logical continuation of the two logistics leaders’ efforts to provide comprehensive solutions for transit and import-export transport, further develop the Middle Corridor, and ensure reliable connectivity across Eurasia, the Middle East, and South Asia.

AD Ports Group is a major investor in the development of the Middle Corridor as a viable new East–West trade route. According to the WAM news agency, its committed investment in Kazakhstan alone amounts to US $ 775 million.

Over the past three years, the Group has expanded shipping operations in the Black and Caspian Seas through its local Kazakh partner “Kazmortransflot.” It also plans to launch a logistics and food trade center in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, the Group, in collaboration with local partners, is investing in the construction of a grain terminal in Kazakhstan and has outlined preliminary plans for a multipurpose terminal at the port of Kuryk. The AD Ports Group’s growing network of routes across Central Asia is strategically linked to its ports and maritime assets in Türkiye and Pakistan. ///nCa, 10 July 2025