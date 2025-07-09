Embassy of Turkmenistan Participated in the Asian Culture Festival in Ploiești

On 9 July 2025, the Palace of Culture in Ploiești hosted the Asian Culture Festival, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania in cooperation with the embassies of Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Philippines, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Prahova County.

Among the distinguished guests were representatives of local authorities, heads of diplomatic missions, public figures, residents of the region, and media representatives. At the official opening ceremony, welcome speeches were delivered by the organizers and the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Aurelian Gogulescu, who emphasized the importance of cultural dialogue and international partnership.

The festival’s program featured a showcase of traditional costumes from Asian countries. Turkmenistan drew attention with its elegant collection of national attire, harmoniously blending traditional ornamentation with contemporary design elements.

As part of the event, ambassadors met with representatives of the Prahova administration. In their remarks, the diplomats highlighted the significance of enhancing bilateral relations and fostering regional cooperation.

The musical segment included performances of national works. The Turkmen delegation presented folk melodies that conveyed the richness and distinct character of the nation’s musical heritage.

The centerpiece of the festival was the cultural exhibition. The Turkmenistan stand displayed traditional garments, handmade crafts, carpet products, musical instruments, literary works by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as poems by Magtymguly Pyragy in multiple languages, including Romanian.

Embassy staff shared insights into Turkmenistan’s rich history, culture, and traditions, introducing guests to the country’s centuries-old heritage and modern achievements. ///nCa, 9 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)