On 9 July 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited the Congress Center in the Avaza National Tourist Zone during a working trip to the Balkan province. The venue will host events of the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

The National Leader emphasized the importance of ensuring the Congress Center aligns with its status as a hub for business and political activities. He highlighted the need to create conditions for the effective work of foreign representatives and the seamless organization of all processes in accordance with international standards. Particular attention was given to the interior design of the Center, its lighting system, and its equipping with state-of-the-art technologies to support negotiations, meetings, and media operations.

During the visit, the National Leader took a boat tour along the coastline, reviewing the ongoing development works in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. The zone is steadily expanding, with accelerated efforts to enhance social infrastructure. Berdimuhamedov provided recommendations to expedite construction and renovation works, focusing on the decorative design of buildings, lighting, and the region’s environmental conditions.

At the site of the international forum, the National Leader was presented with projects for the renovation of cultural and humanitarian facilities, including theatrical marine fountains, teahouses, playgrounds, marble sculptures, lighting systems, and stage decorations. Hero-Arkadag made adjustments and stressed that the forum’s cultural program, including a unique friendship festival, should reflect Turkmenistan’s national principles and neutrality strategy. The design of the recreational zone, its lighting, and ecology should harmoniously blend to create an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also inspected several hotels in Avaza prepared for the UN Conference participants. The National Leader underscored the importance of hospitality in line with Turkmen traditions, as well as the proper maintenance of adjacent territories and green areas.

During a working meeting with heads of relevant agencies, discussions focused on accelerating construction and renovation works and ensuring their timely completion. The National Leader emphasized the need for high-quality media coverage of the forum, including publications, television, and radio broadcasts dedicated to its historical significance.

Wishing success in the preparations for the international forum, the National Leader continued his working visit to the Balkan province. ///nCa, 10 July 2025