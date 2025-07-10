Watch Justin Timberlake and Robbie Williams live in İstanbul!

İstanbul, known as Türkiye’s cultural and artistic capital, becomes an open-air stage during the summer months. This year, the unique city that spans two continents will host two of the world’s most iconic stars: Justin Timberlake is scheduled to perform in İstanbul on July 30, and Robbie Williams will take the stage on October 7.

İstanbul boasts a remarkable array of cultural programming, including numerous music festivals and contemporary art events, but live music remains at the centre of its vibrant arts scene. The city consistently offers unforgettable musical experiences for both local and international audiences, featuring a wide range of genres, from jazz and rock to pop and traditional Turkish melodies.

İstanbul’s dynamic energy, historic charm, and unmatched hospitality come together with the magic of live music, as global superstars are set to perform at various venues throughout the city during the 2025 season. The arrival of these world-renowned artists also presents an unmissable opportunity for fans to explore this majestic city before and after the concerts.

Justin Timberlake and Robbie Williams to Rock İstanbul with Iconic Hits

İstanbul’s diverse array of venues, celebrated for their high-quality sound systems and superb acoustics, makes the city a natural magnet for major world tours. And in 2025, two leading pop music icons, Justin Timberlake and Robbie Williams, will seize the spotlight in what promises to be a fantastic season.

One of the most anticipated performances of the season is the upcoming gig of global pop and R&B superstar Justin Timberlake. The renowned singer will take the stage at the İstanbul Technical University (İTÜ) Stadium on 30 July as part of his 2025 World Tour. Topping charts worldwide with his massive hits like “Cry Me a River”, “SexyBack”, “Mirrors” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, Timberlake is expected to deliver an unforgettable show. The superstar’s powerful voice and stunning visual show will ignite the İstanbul stage, making this one of the summer’s must-see performances.

İstanbul is also counting down to British pop legend Robbie Williams, who will also be performing at the same İTÜ Stadium on 7 October as part of his Live 2025 Tour, ahead of the release of his new album “BRITPOP”. Having given his first concert in Türkiye in Bodrum, this performance will mark Williams’ İstanbul debut. Beloved for his electrifying charisma and powerhouse vocals, Williams will treat fans to a mix of timeless hits and fresh tracks from his upcoming album. With his dynamic presence and legendary talent, it will be a night to remember.

In addition to these world stars, many other acclaimed artists and exciting performances will make 2025 an unforgettable year for İstanbul’s music scene.

Link to ticket sales:

https://biletinial.com/en-tr/muzik/justin-timberlake

https://biletinial.com/en-tr/muzik/robbie-williams

///nCa, 10 July 2025 (in cooperartion with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)