Turkmenistan to present 2nd Voluntary National Review for SDGs implementation at ECOSOS forum in July this year

DPM, foreign minister Rashid Meredov reported on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of cooperation with the UN during the Firday Cabinet meeting, on 23 June 2023.

Turkmenistan was among the first states to implement all 17 SDGs into national programs and strategies of socio-economic development, starting their implementation.

In particular, at the first stage, 17 Goals and 148 tasks and 187 indicators were adopted at the government level.

In the context of cooperation with the UN, Meredov voiced a number of proposals, including the submitting the second Voluntary National Review of Turkmenistan for Sustainable Development Goals implementation within the framework of the High-level Political Forum of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

During this forum, to be held in New York in July this year, it is proposed to hold a presentation of the city of Arkadag, organized jointly with UN-Habitat, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Turkmenistan.

At the same time, it was noted that the city of Arkadag, which is based on the Concept of a “smart city”, fully meets the requirements of SDG 11 “Ensuring openness, security, resilience and sustainability of cities and settlements”.

It was proposed to organize in August, following the results of the above-mentioned forum, a “round table” dedicated to the comprehensive measures taken in Turkmenistan to implement the SDGs, with the participation of representatives of UN agencies.

In addition, on the website of the State Statistics Committee (www.stat.gov.tm ) an information database on the implementation of the SDGs in Turkmenistan will be created. The portal will contain information on the participation of Turkmenistan in the SDG Summit, to be held in September 2023 on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Summing up the report, the President of Turkmenistan stressed that constructive partnership with the UN has always been one of the priority vectors of the country’s foreign policy.

Having approved the submitted proposals, the head of state noted that the long-term cooperation with the UN, which is of a strategic nature, covers a wide range of areas and has great potential.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s intention to continue to participate actively in the efforts of the international community to implement the SDGs. ///nCa, 26 June 2023

