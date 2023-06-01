UNDP is collaborating with the Government of Finland to support Ombudsperson`s Office

Ashgabat, 30 May 2023: UNDP and the Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan met with the delegation of Finland to discuss the collaboration to support the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting parties discussed the implementation of the new joint project of UNDP and Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan “Assistance in strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan”. The government of Finland will be financing the third component of the project activities aimed to study the establishment of the National Preventive Mechanism in the format of the Ombudsperson`s Office + Public Associations with the support of the Working Group of Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law.

According to National Action Plan on Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, Outcome 7 envisages the establishment of such mechanisms for the prevention of torture by 2025.

UNDP and the government of Finland signed an Agreement to support this initiative within the abovementioned joint project of the UNDP and Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan.

UNDP has been cooperating with the Government of Finland previously to promote human rights and improve social protection focusing on vulnerable groups of population, including people with disabilities and women. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

#Finland, #Turkmenistan, #UNDP, #Ombudspersin of Turkmenistan