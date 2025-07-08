Central Asian Ambassadors Discuss Cooperation Priorities with the European Commission in Brussels

A meeting was held in Brussels between Mr. Peteris Ustubs, Regional Director of the Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) of the European Commission, and ambassadors of Central Asian countries accredited to the European Union.

The meeting focused on reviewing the outcomes of the first “Central Asia – EU” Summit and preparing for upcoming events, including the EU–Central Asia Investment Forum and the Economic Forum scheduled for late November 2025. These events are expected to serve as key platforms for discussing and advancing concrete projects aimed at strengthening transport, trade, and energy ties between the regions.

Special attention was given to cooperation with European financial institutions, such as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, in the context of implementing priority initiatives.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Mr. Sapar Palvanov reaffirmed his country’s interest in entering the active phase of joint project implementation, stressing the importance of transitioning from strategic dialogue to practical, on-the-ground cooperation. Priority areas highlighted included the development of international transport corridors, collaboration on critical raw materials, and green energy and sustainable development projects.

Participants emphasized the importance of maintaining a stable and institutionalized dialogue between the European Union and Central Asia, which should turn political agreements into tangible initiatives supporting economic growth and regional interconnectedness. /// nCa, 8 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)