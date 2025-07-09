WHO and Turkmenistan strengthen collaboration to improve COPD and asthma care

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – June 27–29, 2025 – A technical advisory mission led by experts from the WHO European Regional Office was conducted in Turkmenistan, organized by the WHO Country Office. The mission aimed to support national efforts to enhance the prevention, diagnosis, and management of chronic respiratory diseases, with a particular focus on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Throughout the two-day visit, the WHO delegation had a series of strategic meetings with technical departments of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. These discussions focused on the country’s experience and achievements in implementing previous programs targeting COPD and asthma. The mission also included consultations with public health representatives and visits to selected primary health care facilities and hospitals identified for the rollout of patient pathways across the whole cycle of care, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, pulmonary rehabilitation, and palliative care services based on currently updating clinical protocols. The delegation visited the Health Houses in Ashgabat and the International Physiological-Scientific Clinical Center.

A key highlight of the mission was a one-day workshop held on June 28 at the International Physiological-Scientific Clinical Center in Ashgabat. The workshop brought together national experts and healthcare professionals to analyze existing patient pathways and collaboratively design improved clinical pathways for COPD and asthma. The discussions emphasized the integration of evidence-based practices and team-based care models to ensure more coordinated, patient-centered service delivery.

The mission also provided technical support for the final review and adaptation of national clinical protocols in line with international standards and evidence-based medicine. These efforts reflect a shared commitment by WHO and Turkmenistan to strengthen the quality of care and improve health outcomes for individuals living with chronic respiratory conditions. ///nCa, 9 July 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)