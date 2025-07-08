Ambassador of Turkmenistan Receives European Investment Bank Delegation in Brussels

At the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the European Union, Mr. Sapar Palvanov, received a delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB) headed by Senior Loan Officer for the Asia region, Mr. Davide Monguzzi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EIB. Special attention was given to establishing and refining the legal framework of the partnership, including discussions on signing framework agreements to ensure a solid foundation for long-term engagement.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s strategic interest in developing cooperation with Europe’s leading financial institutions, emphasizing that such partnerships support national priorities in sustainable economic growth, infrastructure development, green energy, and digital solutions.

The sides expressed their intention to intensify collaboration in preparing specific investment projects and voiced readiness to draft relevant memoranda of understanding. The EIB representatives, in turn, reiterated their commitment to deepening dialogue and expressed interest in moving toward the practical phase of cooperation.

It was also noted during the conversation that in August 2025, EIB Vice President Mr. Kiriakos Kokorios plans to visit Turkmenistan to participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), which will take place in the national tourist zone Avaza. Both sides expressed their willingness to use this international platform to hold bilateral meetings and further strengthen the partnership. ///nCa, 8 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)