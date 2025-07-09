Developing clinical guidelines for NCDs: WHO training for health experts in Turkmenistan

From July 2–4, 2025, WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan organized online training aimed at strengthening national capacity to develop evidence-based clinical guidelines for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

The 3-day training engaged 15 representatives from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the State Medical University named after M. Garryev. The sessions were held virtually at UN Building in Ashgabat and focused on clinical protocols, quality assurance, and methodological approaches to NCD care—laying the groundwork for stronger, evidence-based healthcare systems.

This training is a part of the project “Procurement of medicines and medical supplies through UNDP to combat NCDs in Turkmenistan.” ///nCa, 9 July 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)