Turkmenistan Presented Its Energy Strategy at the Brussels Energy Club Roundtable

On 7 July 2025, Brussels hosted an expert roundtable titled “Medium-Term Prospects for EU Gas Imports and Strategies of Exporting Countries,” organized by the Brussels Energy Club. The keynote speaker was the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Mr. Sapar Palvanov, who detailed the key directions of Turkmenistan’s energy policy and emphasized the country’s interest in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union and European companies.

In his remarks, the Ambassador noted that Turkmenistan, building on its unique path of economic development, is currently undergoing an active phase of diversifying its energy policy. This includes expanding the geography of its exports, enhancing processing capacities, developing infrastructure, and shifting toward the production of value-added goods. A central element of the strategy is the establishment of sustainable, reliable, and mutually beneficial partnerships, including with European countries.

Among the key topics discussed was the potential implementation of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project as one of the possible avenues for diversifying Turkmen gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. Infrastructure initiatives also featured prominently, including the TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) pipeline project, which is currently under construction within Afghanistan.

The Ambassador separately highlighted new gas export agreements that Turkmenistan has signed with a number of partner countries. In particular, during 2024–2025, corresponding arrangements were concluded with Türkiye, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Hungary, encompassing both direct deliveries and swap deal mechanisms. These agreements underscore Turkmenistan’s commitment to reliable and flexible cooperation with diverse regions.

A key focus of the Ambassador’s speech was Turkmenistan’s shift toward domestic gas processing. The country is actively developing projects for the production of polymers, fertilizers, synthetic fuels, and other end products. This strategic transition opens broad opportunities for technological collaboration with European companies and investors.

Founder of the Brussels Energy Club, Dr. Marat Terterov, also shared his perspective, underscoring the continued strong potential for cooperation with Turkmenistan. He highlighted the annual international “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan” conference, held in Ashgabat, as a vital platform for dialogue between Turkmenistan and international energy partners.

Participants praised Turkmenistan’s openness to constructive engagement and its readiness to cooperate in areas such as sustainable energy, methane emissions reduction, and the development of new export routes.

The Brussels Energy Club is one of the most prominent and respected expert platforms in the city, bringing together leading international energy specialists, representatives of energy companies, think tanks, media outlets, and senior officials from European and national institutions. The Club serves as a hub for open and professional exchange on key issues of energy security, sustainable development, and global energy trends, playing a vital role in shaping dialogue among producers, consumers, and regulators. ///nCa, 8 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)