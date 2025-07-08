Turkmenistan strongly condemns the misinformation disseminated by the Ukrainian TV channel FREEDOM regarding Internet access and calls for objectivity

Ministry of Foreign Affaires of Turkmenistan issues statement for Mass Media:

In response to the dissemination of biased reports by Ukrainian media regarding Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan issues the following statement.

Turkmenistan strongly protests the false and misleading information aired on July 8 by the Ukrainian television channel FREEDOM, which inaccurately portrayed the country as “closed” in terms of Internet access.

It is deeply regrettable that representatives of this channel—who have never visited Turkmenistan and have no real idea of modern Turkmenistan, and lack engagement with its governmental or public institutions, including Turkmen media professionals—have chosen to disseminate such information!

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the FREEDOM TV channel has misinformed the audience by broadcasting obviously implausible and distorted information about Turkmenistan.

All this is happening against the background of many years of economic and humanitarian support provided by the Turkmen side to the Ukrainian people throughout the period of Turkmenistan’s independence.

For example, since the 1990s, Turkmenistan has been supplying significant amounts of natural gas to Ukraine for many years. In addition, a number of Ukrainian companies have implemented billions of US dollars worth of projects in Turkmenistan in energy, road transport, communications, infrastructure and other fields. These companies are still operating in our country.

In light of the above, representatives of certain Ukrainian media outlets should be reminded of the fundamental truth that good should be met with good — not the opposite.

The Turkmen side demands that the relevant Ukrainian state bodies responsible for information policy take the necessary measures, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. /// Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 8 July 2025