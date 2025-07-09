Telephone Conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission

On July 8, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Ms. Kaja Kallas.

During the discussion, Ms. Kallas expressed her gratitude to Turkmenistan for providing a humanitarian corridor for citizens of European Union countries traveling from Iran to their countries of residence.

The parties discussed the further development of relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union. They noted the effectiveness of the meeting held in Ashgabat in March of this year between the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the European Union particularly emphasized the significance of the first EU–Central Asia leaders’ summit, which took place in Samarkand in April 2025.

In addition, the parties reviewed a wide range of issues related to the further strengthening of political and diplomatic cooperation, as well as regional and international matters of mutual interest.///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 July 2025