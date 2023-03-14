CILT Central Asia plans to hold training for Turkmen transport companies on a monthly basis

On 10 March 2023, the Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the regional Office of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT Central Asia) held a working videoconference, during which issues were discussed on the organization of joint training seminars and round tables, the implementation of the Business Support Program (BSP), as well as other events, according to the joint action plan for 2023.

According to the Association “Turkmen Logistics”, CILT Central Asia had suggested using a new training format and devoting each month of the year to a different aspect of logistics and transportation. The parties agreed that this would allow for a more in-depth study and research of each individual direction.

The Association will undertake surveys among member organizations to select the most interesting and important themes, based on which events will be held with the participation of specialist experts.

In addition, the parties expressed their desire to invite major transport and logistics organizations of the region, as well as foreign experts as moderators and speakers to participate in the International Conference “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development-2023” in Turkmenistan.

It was noted that this forum will serve as an excellent platform for establishing new contacts. It was also proposed to organize B2B meetings on the sidelines of the forum. ///nCa, 14 March 2023