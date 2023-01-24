One of the oldest transport and logistics Russian companies is ready to take part in setting a freight service with Turkmen ports

The Russian transport and logistics company Sovfracht has recently confirmed its readiness to participate in the organization of regular sea transportation between the ports of Turkmenistan and Russia on the Caspian Sea.

For this purpose, the company has all the necessary resources and competencies to act both as a carrier and as an operator of shipping lines.

This was announced last week in Astrakhan during a working meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Russia, the Astrakhan region, shipping companies and cargo terminals of the seaports of Astrakhan and Olya with representatives of the Agency and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Turkmen transport official on the organization of regular marine transportation between the seaport of Turkmenbashi and Russian seaports on the Caspian Sea.

Sovfrakht notes that regular connectivity between the ports of Russia and Turkmenistan will reduce the delivery time of goods and will contribute to an increase in trade turnover between the countries.

The sides agreed to develop a roadmap for the implementation of the project of opening regular shipping lines in the Caspian Sea.

Issues of cooperation in the field of maritime transport were also widely discussed in Ashgabat during the Turkmen-Russian business forum. The Turkmen-Russian negotiations, which took place the day after the forum, led to the inking 10 documents, including a memorandum signed by the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan on the implementation of an investment project to create Turkmen logistics center in the port SEZ of the Astrakhan region and a cooperation agreement with JSC “Special Economic Zone “Lotos”.

JSC Sovfracht is an independent transport and logistics company in Russia, founded in 1929. It carries out sea and river cargo transportation, has unique experience in the field of oversized and heavy cargo transportation, provides stevedoring, brokerage, freight services, as well as ship agency and cargo insurance services, carries out container and rail transportation, manages a number of warehouse complexes.///nCa, 24 January 2023