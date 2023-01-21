Association “Turkmen Logistics” and its members participated in the Turkmen-Russian business forum

On 19-20 January 2023, the Turkmen-Russian business forum was held, which became another significant step in establishing fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

An exchange of views and proposals on new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of industrial cooperation, construction production, innovative and information technologies, transport and logistics, agriculture, and food exports took place at a business event attended by representatives of industry departments, large industrial institutions, and companies from both countries.

Within the framework of the business forum, a round table was held on issues of Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the transport sector.

The establishment of cooperation in the sector of maritime transport, as well as the Turkmenbashi International Seaport’s transit potential and position in the international transport corridor North-South, were separate themes of the discussion.

At the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the Association made a report on the activities of the Association “Turkmen Logistics”.

The 2nd day of the business forum included numerous B2B meetings of the transport and logistics sector, where the heads and representatives of the member companies of the Association “Turkmen Logistics”, as well as heads and representatives of state institutions and companies of the Russian Federation met to discuss priority areas in order to set up new fruitful bilateral cooperation.

The talks allowed to analyze the ways of raising relations to a new level in various areas of bilateral partnership.///nCa, January 21, 2023 (in partnership with the Association “Turkmen Logistics”)