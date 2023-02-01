Turkmenistan took part in the online conference of the national coordinators of the Partnership on Transport and Logistics in Central Asia

On 27 January 2023, an online conference of the national coordinators of the Partnership for Transport and Logistics in Central Asia and the Community «Women in Logistics and Transport» in Central Asia (WiLAT) was held, which was attended by member of the Association “Turkmen Logistics” – JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan”.

The agenda included issues of regional importance in the line of transport connectivity. It was about new procedures for crossing the border of the People’s Republic of China.

In addition, the meeting considered the relevance of establishing cooperation with major regional ports such as the Iranian port of Chabahar, the ports of the UAE and Pakistan.

Representatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan informed the participants of the meeting about the establishment of cooperation with the Russian port in Astrakhan, as well as about the formation of the transport corridor “Kyrgyz Republic – Republic of Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan (port of Turkmenbashi)–Russian Federation (port of Astrakhan)”.

The Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan reported on the results of the Turkmen-Russian business forum recently held in Ashgabat.

In the context of logistics cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the importance of full-fledged use of freight routes between ports Turkmenbashi–Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi–Makhachkala was highlighted.

From the point of view of increasing and diversifying mutual trade turnover, bilateral ties open up good prospects for the participation of the Turkmen side in the activities of the special economic zone “Lotus” in Astrakhan.

At the same time, the Turkmen side briefed on the launch of the “Green Corridor” at the customs posts of Turkmenistan for TIR carnets.

The speakers also informed about the Transport Forum scheduled for 2-4 May 2023.

The newsletter on the event prepared by the Association “Turkmen Logistics” can be found here: https://tla.tm/archives/3931

The Association “Turkmen Logistics” (TLA) is a non-profit public association based on voluntary membership of legal entities and individuals, whose activities are aimed at protecting the rights and common interests of members of the Association, coordinating their efforts to expand business activity in the forwarding and logistics services market. The Association united more than 130 transport and logistics companies.

Transport and Logistics Partnerships in Central Asia is a permanent regional professional platform (forum) created on the initiative of representatives of the private sector of the region aimed at developing regional cooperation in the field of transport and logistics in Central Asia. Any legal entities interested in establishing cooperation on the simplification of transport and transit procedures in the region can become participants of the Partnership.

WiLAT (Women in Logistics and Transport) is a division of the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics CILT (UK). The purpose of WiLAT is to promote the status of women in the field of logistics and transport, to unite women and help in career growth in this sector. At the moment, WiLAT representative offices operate in 40 countries across the world, an office in Central Asia (CA) has been operating since March 2021.

///nCa, 1 February 2023 (in partnership with the Association “Turkmen Logistics”)