Turkmen Logistics Association and CILT Central Asia plan a number of events for 2023

The Association “Turkmen Logistics” met via videoconference with the Representative Office of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Central Asia.

At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Association Rustam Seyidov and Secretary General of CILT Central Asia Yerbol Mukhayev exchanged views on planning joint events for 2023.

In particular, a draft “Joint Action Plan of CILT Central Asia and the Turkmen Logistics Association for 2023” has been prepared. It will be realized with the support of the USAID Trade Program in Central Asia. The signing of the trilateral document will be carried out in the near future.

The partners also expressed interest in participating in the International Conference “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Connectivity and Development-2023”, to be held on 3-4 May 2023 in Ashgabat.

The participants of the meeting considered the possibilities of organizing CILT Central Asia training programs for the Association’s member companies.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), headquartered in Corby, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom, is the leading professional body for everyone who works in supply chain, logistics and transport. It helps transport and logistic companies to gain the knowledge and insights need in the modern world where logistics and transport skills matter. CILT operate in over 30 countries worldwide./// nCa, 5 February 2023