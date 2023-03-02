Turkmen Logistika Association and DAI Global LLC signed a MoU

On 1 March, 2023, the Turkmen Logistika Association, which is umbrella organization for transport and logistics companies of Turkmenistan, and Maryland-based company DAI Global LLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The key areas of cooperation within the framework of the Memorandum are improving the quality of logistics services, the introduction of modern digital systems in the field of logistics, providing an effective solution to the problems of optimizing supply chains and international transportation, organizing workshops and meetings with international experts to study international experience, as well as conducting seminars on advanced training of logistics specialists.

DAI Global LLC is implementing the USAID Trade Central Asia program. It should be noted that one of the focus areas of this program is ensuring growth in the transport and logistics sectors, improving trade links across the region to accelerate economic growth and expand economic opportunities in Central Asia.

DAI’s strategy focuses on facilitating the development of competitive, inclusive market systems in the region while ensuring that activities are demand-driven and locally led to increase sustainability.

A joint Action Plan for 2023 was also signed on a trilateral basis in cooperation with USAID TCA and the regional center of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT Central Asia). It provides for conducting a series of thematic trainings, webinars, master classes in logistics, entrepreneurship support programs and other events.

By attracting its members, the Association “Turkmen Logistika” takes an active part in projects such as CILT Next Generation (Global Community of Young Professionals in the field of transport and logistics) and WiLAT (Women in Logistics and Transport) to provide professional and career support to young professionals and women in logistics. ///nCa, 1 March 2023