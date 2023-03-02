President of Turkmenistan and the head of the Russian company Vozrozhdenie discussed ongoing projects and promising areas of cooperation

On Wednesday, 1 March 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Igor Bukato, Head of the Vozrozhdenie Group of Design and Construction Companies.

Bukato confirmed his company’s high interest in strengthening productive business ties with Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the businessman informed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov about the ongoing work. Vozrozhdenie has implemented a number of important infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan, including a complex of drainage facilities commissioned last year, which is of great importance for Ashgabat.

The intention was expressed in this context to further expand the mutually beneficial bilateral partnership. The president of Turkmenistan stated that the country places a high priority on environmental protection and safety. Effective climate change mitigation measures are consistently implemented, and the “green” component in the implementation of socioeconomic projects is under the spotlight.

It was also underlined that, in view of modern realities, the conservation and rational use of water resources, as well as ensuring a consistent water flow in all rivers and channels throughout the country employing the most advanced technology is extremely important.

Based on this, Turkmenistan is aimed at using advanced foreign experience in solving these issues and is ready to consider specific proposals from Vozrozhdenie.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Head of the Vozrozhdenie Group of Design and Construction Companies Igor Bukato expressed confidence in the successful continuation of long-term result-oriented cooperation.

The company has been operating in Turkmenistan for more than ten years. In November, Vozrozhdenie completed the construction of a complex of anti-mud facilities in the southern part of Ashgabat. The company is also involved in the implementation of the Garabogaz – Kazakhstan Border highway construction project. ///nCa, 2 March 2023