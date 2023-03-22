Cooperation areas between Turkmenistan and the IAEA were discussed

On March 20, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajiyev met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency M. Gross.

During the meeting held at the IAEA headquarters, the parties positively evaluated the active progress of mutual cooperation. Both sides attached great importance to international documents that are under the auspices of the Agency.

At the same time, developing potential cooperation in the field of healthcare, food security and other areas of agriculture were discussed. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan in Austria, 21 March 2023