Turkmen delegation is on visit to Tokyo – Meredov discussed with Japanese partners the realization of major industrial projects in Turkmenistan

The Turkmen delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Japan from 21 to 24 December 2022, the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will participate in the following events:

14th joint meeting of the Japanese-Turkmen and Turkmen-Japanese Committees on economic Cooperation

9th meeting of Foreign Ministers of “Central Asia+Japan” format

Several meetings in the Government, Parliament, relevant ministries and departments, financial and export credit agencies, leading Japanese companies are scheduled.

Turkmen FM met with the Executive Director of the Export and Investment Insurance Agency of Japan

On 21 December 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov met with the Executive Director of the Export and Investment Insurance Agency of Japan (NEXI) Atsuo Kuroda.

NEXI provides insurance coverage for financing joint economic projects implemented by the Japanese and Turkmen sides.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of partnership in the investment sphere and new opportunities for cooperation, including NEXI’s activities to attract various financial institutions to finance projects in Turkmenistan.

The sides confirmed their mutual readiness to develop, diversify and expand bilateral relations.

Kawasaki heavy industries Ltd. to carry out the project of the second GTG plant in Turkmenistan

The results of negotiations between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” and “Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.” on the construction of a second plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas (GTG) were discussed at the meeting of the foreign minister Rashid Meredov with the President of the company “Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.” Tatsuya Watanabe.

During the meeting, the main areas of cooperation and ways to improve the effectiveness of interaction were discussed.

The company’s interest in further development of cooperation with Turkmenistan was underlined.

Japanese companies are implementing a number of major infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan

The involvement of Japanese companies in large-scale projects for the construction of industrial facilities in Turkmenistan was discussed at the meeting of the Turkmen delegation with the head of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Nobumitsu Hayashi.

Among the projects under discussion:

Ammonia and urea plant in Mary

Shop for the production of sulfuric acid in Turkmenabat

Carbamide plant in Karabogaz,

Gas chemical complex in Kiyanli

GTG plant in Ovadandepe

There was also a constructive exchange of views on priority joint projects in the gas chemical, transport and agricultural fields scheduled for implementation in Turkmenistan.

Japanese Organization for the Development of Foreign Trade may open an office in Turkmenistan

The Japanese Organization for the Development of Foreign Trade (JETRO) may open a representative office in Turkmenistan. This offer came from the Turkmen side at the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the General Executive Director of this agency Nobuhiko Sasaki.

This step will help in attracting small and medium-sized Japanese enterprises to do business in Turkmenistan, as well as Turkmen companies in Japan.

In addition, the possibility of opening a Trading House of Turkmenistan in Japan to attract Japanese companies to export a product with high added value from Turkmenistan was considered. The issues of organizing the trade mission of Japan in Turkmenistan were touched upon.

The General Executive Director of JETRO reaffirmed the organization’s desire to deepen mutually beneficial relationship with Turkmenistan and expressed his willingness to actively participate in the country’s efforts across a range of endeavors.///nCa, 21 December 2022 (based on MFA Turkmenistan press releases)