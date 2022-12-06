Fuel and green energy – promising areas of Turkmen-US cooperation

Cooperation in the field of fuel and energy, as well as green energy, became prominent topics of discussion during President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s meeting on Monday, 5 December, with CEOs of American companies who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the Turkmen-USA business forum.

The meeting was attended by Eric Stewart, Director of the Turkmen-American Business Council, John Reese, CEO of Nicklaus Companies, Goran Rajsic, founder and Chairman of UGT Renewables, and Kevin James, CEO of Climate Compass.

Turkmenistan takes an initiative position and fully supports the initiatives of the international community, attaching special importance to projects aimed at environmental protection. In this context, the Turkmen leader welcomed the joining to the Business Council of UGT Renewables, a company specializing in renewable energy sources.

Taking into account the company’s extensive experience in the field of solar energy, our country is open for effective cooperation, the President of Turkmenistan stressed.

Along with this, Turkmenistan with abundant hydrocarbon resources, following a strategy of diversification of energy supplies to world markets, is implementing large-scale infrastructure projects in the oil and gas industry. This creates favorable opportunities for establishing Turkmen-American cooperation, including with the Climate Compass company.

It was also noted that a productive partnership was established between Turkmenistan and Nicklaus Companies, which implemented a Golf club construction project in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, representatives of American business confirmed their desire to expand ties with Turkmenistan and participate in new joint projects.

Welcoming this intention of the US partners, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan, realizing an economic policy focused on the active introduction of innovations, attracting the best international practices and advanced technologies, is always open for constructive cooperation.

The head of state praised the joint Business Council for its important role in promoting Turkmen-American cooperation, including in trade and investment.

He confirmed Turkmenistan’s willingness to continue participating actively in the work of this Council. ///nCa, 6 December 2022 (photo source – TDH)