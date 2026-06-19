Turkmenistan’s UN Ambassador Addresses Conference in New York

Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vepa Khajiyev, spoke at a thematic conference in New York, stressing that peace, justice, and functioning institutions are essential preconditions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

As reported by THP, he argued that stability and capable government bodies form the foundation without which broader global objectives cannot be met. Drawing on Turkmenistan’s status as a permanently neutral state, Khajiyev highlighted the country’s active promotion of preventive diplomacy and its productive partnership with the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

He also underscored the importance of transparent governance in building public trust and ensuring equitable distribution of economic gains, referencing a recent UN General Assembly resolution affirming the role of neutrality in global security. The ambassador concluded by reaffirming Turkmenistan’s commitment to deepening dialogue with all international partners ahead of 2030. /// nCa, 19 June 2026