OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Visits OSCE Centre in Ashgabat

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat upon his arrival in the Turkmen capital, expressing appreciation to its staff for their commitment and work in support of the organization’s mission.

In a post on X, Cassis emphasized that the OSCE’s greatest strength lies in its field operations.

Since 1999, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has been working closely with Turkmenistan across a broad range of areas, including arms control, border security, economic and environmental cooperation, as well as the promotion of human rights and good governance.

“The strength of the OSCE lies in its work on the ground,” Cassis wrote, thanking the Centre’s staff for their important work.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s visit to Ashgabat is part of a regional tour of the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Before arriving in Turkmenistan, Ignazio Cassis visited Azerbaijan. Following his visit to Ashgabat, this autumn he will travel to Georgia and Armenia.///nCa, 5 August 2026