French Teachers from Turkmenistan Complete Internship in Nice: Strengthening Academic and Cultural Cooperation

Between 19 July and 1 August 2026, four French language teachers from Turkmenistan completed a pedagogical internship in Nice. The program was organized as part of the Fonds Équipe France initiative by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, coordinated by the French Institute in Turkmenistan, and hosted by the Francophonia educational platform.

The participants included one teacher from Magtymguly Turkmen State University and three teachers from Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages. This initiative serves as a continuation of a successful project launched in the summer of 2025, when four other educators from Turkmenistan trained in Nice. The program underscores France’s commitment to supporting the development of French language instruction in Turkmenistan’s higher education system.

Over the course of two weeks, the participants underwent an intensive training program combining theoretical sessions and practical workshops on teaching French as a Foreign Language (FLE). The teachers explored modern pedagogical tools and innovative educational approaches to expand their professional toolkit. The program placed special emphasis on practical formats, including three open-air classes dedicated to the history and cultural heritage of Nice, allowing participants to experience creative teaching methodologies firsthand. Additionally, intercultural evenings facilitated the exchange of professional experiences with educators from various countries and strengthened international ties.

The key objective of the internship is to enhance teaching qualifications and boost the quality of French language education in Turkmenistan’s universities. Full immersion in the linguistic and cultural environment enabled participants to gain deeper insights into French culture—insights they can now pass on to their students to foster a modern, vibrant understanding of the language. ///French Institute in Turkmenistan