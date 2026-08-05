Turkmen Delegation Inspects Preparations for World Championship for Equestrian Sports and Beauty of Akhal-Teke Horses at Peelbergen

As part of its working visit to the Netherlands, a Turkmen delegation, led by Tangryguly Atahallyyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, visited the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre in Kronenberg and reviewed the venues and facilities for the forthcoming international event – the World Championship for Equestrian Sports and Beauty of Akhal-Teke Horses.

During the visit, the delegation met with the centre’s management and local equestrian experts. The parties discussed in detail the organisational, technical and protocol arrangements, according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

The delegation inspected the indoor and outdoor arenas, training areas and other facilities that will host the sporting, cultural and exhibition components of the programme. Particular attention was given to the practical coordination of the various activities, the accommodation of participants and horses, technical support, safety measures and the overall presentation of the venue.

The Turkmen delegation also familiarised itself with the training programme for Turkmen specialists currently studying show jumping at Peelbergen. Members of the delegation observed the training process and discussed opportunities to continue professional exchanges and cooperation between Turkmen and Dutch equestrian specialists.

The delegation also reviewed the areas designated for an exhibition of Turkmen products, together with stands representing international companies and leading brands active in equestrian sport, horse breeding, equipment and related technologies.

It was emphasised that the forthcoming event will have a broad character, bringing together equestrian sport, culture, exhibitions and business engagement. Alongside equestrian performances and competitions, the programme will showcase Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage, national traditions, craftsmanship and modern achievements.

The parties reviewed key preparations to ensure the event meets the highest international standards. They noted that this is Turkmenistan’s first large-scale international event hosted abroad, marking a milestone of significant historical and cultural value.

The delegation expressed confidence that the forthcoming programme at Peelbergen will become an important international platform for promoting the unique heritage of the Akhal-Teke horse, strengthening cultural ties and expanding cooperation in equestrian sport between Turkmenistan, the Netherlands and international partners. ///nCa, 5 August 2026