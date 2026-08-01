TIF 2026 Opens October 1: Ashgabat Welcomes Global Investors.



On October 1–2, the Yyldyz Hotel in Ashgabat will host the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026 (TIF 2026), the country’s leading international platform for fostering investment cooperation. The forum brings together government officials, international financial institutions, and business leaders to discuss investment opportunities and advance projects with a strong focus on practical implementation.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, with the support of Turkmen Congress.

The business program will cover a broad range of strategic sectors, including energy and petrochemicals, transport corridors—with a particular focus on the Caspian region and the Middle Corridor—the digital economy and virtual assets, green projects, agriculture and agribusiness, tourism and urban infrastructure, and water resources.

A special highlight of the forum will be a panel discussion on artificial intelligence in the economy, where experts will explore how AI technologies are transforming Turkmenistan’s investment landscape and creating new opportunities for growth.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in direct meetings with government representatives, attend a practical workshop on the legal and financial aspects of project implementation, and network with international financial institutions and the global business community.

Participant registration will open soon on the forum’s official website:

https://tif-turkmenistan.com/

For inquiries regarding participation, partnership, or sponsorship:

Email: contact@turkmencongress.com

Phone: +993 71 871814