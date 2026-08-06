President of Turkmenistan Meets with Vice President of Switzerland, OSCE Chairman-in-Office

On 5 August, in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ignazio Cassis, Vice President of Switzerland (the country currently chairing the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, according to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

During the meeting, Cassis emphasized the OSCE’s immense interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan. The Swiss Foreign Minister highly commended Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at broadening international partnership based on the principles of peace.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the current constructive dynamics of engagement between the country and the OSCE, highlighting the regular nature of measures implemented under annual cooperation programs developed jointly by the Government of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

At the same time, the President specially noted the importance attached at the state level to ensuring human rights and democratic principles in Turkmenistan, expressing the expediency of further partnership in this area.

“We have favorable conditions for enhancing cooperation in such areas as ensuring secure and reliable energy supplies to global markets, creating conditions for sustainable economic growth, fully utilizing transport potential, environmental protection, and rational water resource management,” Berdimuhamedov stated.

The Head of State reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand interaction with the OSCE to further ensure peace and sustainable development on the planet.

In addition, Turkmenistan remains interested in the consistent development of bilateral cooperation across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. In this context, Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to consider concrete proposals from the Swiss side.

Taking the opportunity, the Head of State once again congratulated Ignazio Cassis and the Swiss people on the recently celebrated Swiss National Day.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office stressed that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy serves as an exemplary model for the entire world, and reaffirmed the great importance Switzerland attaches to the steady progress of interstate cooperation. /// nCa, 6 August 2026