WHO Urges Preparedness as Heatwaves Pressure Health and Resources

Extreme heat is no longer an exceptional event in Turkmenistan. Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, lasting longer and placing growing pressure on people, health systems, water supplies and livelihoods.



Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, warned that the health effects of extreme heat extend far beyond heatstroke. It can worsen heart, lung and kidney conditions, affect mental health and increase health risks during pregnancy. Older people, children, those living with chronic illnesses and people working outdoors are particularly vulnerable.



He emphasised that we can save lives by putting heat-health action plans in place, strengthening early-warning systems, preparing health facilities and health workers, protecting outdoor workers and ensuring that people living alone are checked on. Evidence shows that well-designed heat-health action plans can reduce excess heat-related deaths by around 25%.



Dr Kluge also encouraged people to take simple precautions: stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest hours, keep homes as cool as possible, follow local health advice and check on relatives, neighbours and others who may need support.



The next heatwave should not catch us unprepared. Acting before temperatures rise is the best way to protect health and save lives. ///nCa, 5 August 2026 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)