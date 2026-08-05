Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Meets with OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Vice President of the Swiss Confederation, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ignazio Cassis.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues regarding OSCE activities, the further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Organization, and the strengthening of interaction between Turkmenistan and the Swiss Confederation.

It was noted that Turkmenistan’s partnership with the OSCE is systemic and practice-oriented, carried out within the framework of the annual Project Plan of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, which covers all three dimensions of the Organization’s activities.

The sides highlighted the importance of continuing the practice of holding high-level regional events in Ashgabat with the participation of OSCE leadership, and positively assessed the outcomes of previously conducted joint initiatives. They also exchanged views on preparations for several joint events scheduled to take place in Ashgabat in the near future, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and sharing best practices.

Special attention was paid to the prospects for further developing cooperation with the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Turkmen side reaffirmed its readiness for continued close and constructive interaction with the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship, the Secretariat of the Organization, its institutions, and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 5 August 2026