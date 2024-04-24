Russian Railways Offers Discount for Metal Exports on North-South Corridor

News Central Asia (nCa)

Russian Railways has implemented a significant discount for transporting ferrous metals through the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor. This route traverses Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The company’s board approved a coefficient of 0.5 applied to the existing tariff for metal transportation in wagons. This translates to a 50% discount for ferrous metals shipped via Russian-Kazakh border stations and onward to either Sarakhs or Akyaila stations within Turkmenistan.

The discount applies throughout 2024 and covers a wide range of metal products, including steel ingots, billets, slabs, ferroalloys, pipes, rails, beams, channels, and sheet steel.

“This decision, aligned with the coordinated tariff policy established with our North-South corridor partners, will substantially enhance the conditions for exporting Russian metallurgical products,” emphasized Russian Railways.

With recent sanctions, Asian markets have become crucial outlets for Russian ferrous metal exports. This discount aims to facilitate and incentivize this trade flow. ///nCa, 24 April 2024

 

 

