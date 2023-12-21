News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Russian Railways extend discounts on transportation on the eastern branch of the North-South corridor

Russian Railways extend discounts on transportation on the eastern branch of the North-South corridor

By

The Board of Russian Railways has decided to extend for 2024 the previously introduced discounts for the transportation of a wide range of goods.

In particular, 20% discounts are extended for export-import container shipments through Russian-Kazakhstan border crossings, provided that the cargo also passes through the Bolashak – Serkhetyaka border crossing between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

This route is the eastern branch of the international North–South transport corridor.

In other directions from Central Asia, 50% discounts on import shipments of fruits and vegetables from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan remain effective for 2024, as well as discounts of 20.4% on transportation in refrigerated containers along the Selyatino (Moscow region) – Sergeli (Uzbekistan) ///nCa, 21 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Russian Railways targets to transport 1 million tons of cargo along the eastern branch of the North–South corridor
  2. Special tariffs to be introduced along the eastern branch of the North–South corridor
  3. Russian and Turkmen Railways outlined further steps to promote the North–South corridor
  4. Russia-Turkmenistan Trade Surges 11.6% as Trade via Eastern Branch of International North -South Transport Corridor Booms
  5. North-South Corridor: Russia-Turkmenistan Cargo Transportation Up 57%
  6. Tariff Decreases Make North-South Corridor a More attractive Trade Route
  7. Cargo traffic on eastern branch of North-South ITC surges 3.3 times
  8. Logistics companies of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly develop the North-South corridor
  9. Turkmenistan’s transport infrastructure integrates into the North-South corridor
  10. First Russian rail transit cargo traveling along the North-South corridor arrived in Iran
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan