Russian Railways extend discounts on transportation on the eastern branch of the North-South corridor

The Board of Russian Railways has decided to extend for 2024 the previously introduced discounts for the transportation of a wide range of goods.

In particular, 20% discounts are extended for export-import container shipments through Russian-Kazakhstan border crossings, provided that the cargo also passes through the Bolashak – Serkhetyaka border crossing between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

This route is the eastern branch of the international North–South transport corridor.

In other directions from Central Asia, 50% discounts on import shipments of fruits and vegetables from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan remain effective for 2024, as well as discounts of 20.4% on transportation in refrigerated containers along the Selyatino (Moscow region) – Sergeli (Uzbekistan) ///nCa, 21 December 2023