Cargo traffic along the North–South corridor has increased

In 2022, more than 0.6 million tons of cargo were transported along the North–South international transport corridor (INSTC) from the stations of the Northern Railway (SZD), a branch of Russian Railways, according to a press release from the SZD.

Compared to the previous year, the volume of shipments in this direction increased by more than a third (by 36.3%).

The Northern Railways is one of the 16 territorial branches of JSC Russian Railways, which covers part of the country’s railway network, running mainly in the north and north-east of the European part of Russia.

On the western branch of the INSTC (via Azerbaijan) 448,000 tons of cargo were sent from the mainline stations (+18.5%), 130 thousand tons of cargo were transported along the eastern branch (through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) (an increase of 2 times).

26.6 thousand tons of cargo were shipped through the ports of the Caspian Sea (14 times growth). ///nCa, 17 January 2023