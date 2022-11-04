Logistics companies of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly develop the North-South corridor

Russian Railways Logistics, Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ Express), and the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM) signed a memorandum of cooperation in international and transit freight transportation.

The document provides for the following areas of cooperation:

organization of regular cargo freight in trilateral and transit traffic

increase in the volume of international import-export cargo transportation

development of cooperation aimed at realizing the potential of the North–South railway corridor

joint use of transport and logistics infrastructure.

Implementation of technological innovations in order to realize the potential of the corridor.

Furthermore, the MoU guarantees the development of railway routes by launching new regular trains between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia, as well as regular container services.

Such a service will allow agricultural and food products to be delivered in the shortest possible time.

“Against the backdrop of the geopolitical situation, demand for transportation along the North-South corridor routes has increased dramatically, but a number of impediments prevent the full realization of its logistics potential. Close international cooperation among carriers and their logistics providers, as well as possible state assistance in the form of subsidies, will aid in resolving these issues. This will enable us to provide the cargo owner with competitive rates as well as consistent and high-quality service. The memorandum is an important step in the process of bringing the project participants together,” said Dmitry Murev, General Director of JSC Russian Railways Logistics.

At the end of October, Russian railways announced the launch of a regular container service on the eastern branch of the ITC “North-South”.///nCa, 4 November 2022