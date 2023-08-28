First cargo train from Russia went to Saudi Arabia along the North-South corridor via Central Asia

The first freight train left Russia for Saudi Arabia via the North-South international transport corridor, transiting through Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

Shahriar Shahriari, Director General of the Customs Department of the Iranian province of Golestan, said in an interview with the local press that the first freight train from Russia crossed into Iran through the Inche Burun border crossing at the shared border with Turkmenistan.

Then the train moves south to the port of Bandar Abbas and from there the cargo will be transported to Jeddah.

According to Shahriari, the train consists of 36 containers.

It is estimated that the new route will reduce the delivery time by several days, the official said.

The cost of transit of goods along the North-South corridor was reduced by almost half as a result of a reduction in the customs tariff, Shahriari stressed.

It is expected that almost $250 billion worth of Indian, Chinese and East Asian products will be delivered to Europe via the North-South transport corridor, the Iranian news outlets say.

Earlier, Russian Railways announced the launch of a new route to Iran via the Akayla (Turkmenistan) – Incheburun (Iran) border crossing. the new route is an additional option within the framework of the container service from the stations of the South Ural Railway in the direction of the Iranian seaport of Bandar Abbas through the Sarakhs border crossing. This service is already carried out monthly and is focused on a wide range of goods. ///nCa, 28 August 2023

#INSTC, #connectivity, #transport, #logistics, #Russia, #Iran, #Saudi_Arabia, #Turkmenistan, #North-South_corridor