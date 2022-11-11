News Central Asia (nCa)

Russian and Turkmen Railways outlined further steps to promote the North–South corridor

A meeting of representatives of JSC “Russian Railways Logistics”, JSC “Russian Railways” and Turkmen Railways was held in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation on improving the conditions of cargo transportation along the eastern branch of the International Transport Corridor “North – South” were considered, Russian Railways Logistics reports.

The parties discussed the ways to keep tariffs competitive, outlined the process and deadlines for quick approving applications and receiving rates for the transportation of goods along the eastern branch of the transport corridor, considered issues of interaction with the customs authorities of Turkmenistan.

The settlement of these issues will contribute to increasing the transport corridor’s capacity and cargo base, ensuring the regularity of transportation on the North-South ITC’s eastern route.

Earlier, Russian Railways Logistics, Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ Express), and the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM) signed a memorandum of cooperation in international and transit freight transportation along North-South corridor.///nCa, 10 November 2022

