Tariff Decreases Make North-South Corridor a More attractive Trade Route

Russian Railways Logistics is continuously working to reduce transit time of transportation on the routes of the North-South international transport corridor and pays special attention to the issue of reducing the cost of delivery. The statement came from the the Director of container transportation of JSC “Russian Railways Logistics” Alexander Sivertsev.

The company marks a major achievement in reducing the tariff for export-import shipments through the North-South corridor by almost two-fold compared to last year.

A few days ago, a Russian cargo carrier sent a fourth container train from the Formachevo station of the South Ural Railway.

The train will make its inaugural journey through the Akyayla (Turkmenistan) – Incheburun (Iran) border crossing, which is expected to reduce transportation time by several days.

According to Russian Railways Logistics, the new route is an additional option within the framework of the container service from the stations of the South Ural Railway in the direction of the Iranian seaport of Bandar Abbas through the Sarakhs border crossing. This service is already carried out monthly and is focused on a wide range of goods.

Russian Railways plans to significantly expand the reach of its shipments and connect all Russian regions to the North-South International Corridor, according to Sivertsev. ///nCa, 17 August 2023

 

