Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan paid a courtesy call on PM Shehbaz Sharif

On Wednesday, 17 April 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Sharif underscored the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, energy, and regional connectivity.

“There is a need to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of trade, energy and connectivity. High level exchanges between the two countries need to be enhanced,” he said.

During the meeting, cooperation on regional initiatives was also highlighted. The importance of regular meetings of the bilateral institutional mechanisms was also impressed upon by the prime minister.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Turkmenistan leadership to the prime minster on his re-election. He briefed the prime minister on the various ongoing bilateral activities.

The day before President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan received credentials from the new ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan K.K. Ahsan Wagan. During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on trade and economic ties with great prospects, taking into account the increased mutual interest and complementarity of the national economies of the two countries. ///nCa, 18 April 2024