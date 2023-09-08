News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Pakistan and Turkmenistan agree to forge connectivity and trade cooperation

Pakistan and Turkmenistan agree to forge connectivity and trade cooperation

By

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov had a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production of Pakistan Dr. Gohar Ejaz in Islamabad on 7 Sep.

According to the message of the Ministry of Commerce in social nets, trade routes and rail links, gas pipelines and transit trade took center stage in discussions.

The sides highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial infrastructure projects.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan agreed to enhance economic and trade relations and enhance the economic integration between the region, APP reported.

The minister said this meeting was an important step to strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. Opening up trade routes and expanding business relations is our top priority, he added.

In turn, Turkmen envoy invited Pakistan to participate in the Arkadag Smart City Project. He mentioned the prospects of export construction materials and equipment for the project from Pakistan.

The Federal Minister assured that Pakistan would actively participate in exhibitions in Turkmenistan.///nCa, 8 September 2023

 

 

#Turkmen-Pakistani_relations, #Pakistan, #Atajan_Movlamov, #commerce, #trade, #connectivity, #Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1. TAPI Gas Pipeline Project is on Track as Pakistan, Turkmenistan Agree to Speed Up Construction
  2. Coordinator to Pakistani PM on Commerce and Industry underlines the importance of TAP and TAPI projects
  3. Turkmenistan and Pakistan to sign a transit trade agreement
  4. Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan noted the huge potential for attracting SMEs to cooperation with Turkmenistan
  5. Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Islamabad calls for improving transport connectivity with Turkmenistan
  6. Parliament of Turkmenistan ratifies the Agreement with Turkey and Azerbaijan on trade and economic cooperation
  7. China continues to forge connectivity with Central Asia
  8. Turkmen Energy Officials is on visit to Pakistan – TAP and TAPI projects under spotlight
  9. Pakistan is committed to implementing energy projects with Turkmenistan
  10. Video meeting between minister of trade of Turkey and deputy prime minister of Turkmenistan for trade
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan