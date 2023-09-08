Pakistan and Turkmenistan agree to forge connectivity and trade cooperation

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov had a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production of Pakistan Dr. Gohar Ejaz in Islamabad on 7 Sep.

According to the message of the Ministry of Commerce in social nets, trade routes and rail links, gas pipelines and transit trade took center stage in discussions.

The sides highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial infrastructure projects.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan agreed to enhance economic and trade relations and enhance the economic integration between the region, APP reported.

The minister said this meeting was an important step to strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. Opening up trade routes and expanding business relations is our top priority, he added.

In turn, Turkmen envoy invited Pakistan to participate in the Arkadag Smart City Project. He mentioned the prospects of export construction materials and equipment for the project from Pakistan.

The Federal Minister assured that Pakistan would actively participate in exhibitions in Turkmenistan.///nCa, 8 September 2023

