Pakistan supports the early finalization of a Transit trade agreement with Turkmenistan

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari called for the early finalization of a Transit trade agreement with Turkmenistan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He shared this point of view during a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov, the Press Information Department reports.

According to Zardari, such an agreement, once signed, would help expand trade, promote regional connectivity as well as enhance economic activities in the region.

Zardari stressed that Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Turkmenistan due to centuries-old historical, religious and cultural ties and would like to expand high-level exchanges to give fresh impetus to bilateral ties.

In turn, Movlamov conveyed to the President of Pakistan the best wishes on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Turkmen envoy also noted that the Transit Trade Agreement was not only important for both friendly countries but also for the region as it would generate huge transit trade activities.

During the conversation, the parties expressed their desire for the early completion of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, which will support the economy of Pakistan and help meet energy needs.

Zardari fondly recalled his visit to Turkmenistan during his first presidential term in 2010 to attend the TAPI Summit, as well as the 4th International Novruz Festival in 2013.

He conveyed warm wishes for the leadership of Turkmenistan and thanked them for their felicitation message on his election. ///nCa, 2 April 2024