Pakistan appreciates foreign policy of Turkmenistan

On 31 August 2023, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to  Pakistan Atajan Movlamov met with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani, MFA Turkmenistan said in a press release.

At the beginning of the meeting, the ambassador congratulated the counterpart on taking office. During the talks, the parties discussed the state of bilateral relations, including the implementation of important joint energy projects.

The Pakistani side highly appreciated the foreign policy strategy pursued by Turkmenistan, as well as the state of bilateral relations, and noted that joint projects such as TAPI and TAP are very important for Pakistan.

The parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen ties in various areas of mutual interest. ///nCa, 5 September 2023

 

 

