New Slovenian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Presents Credentials

On April 3, 2024, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Daria Bavdazh-Kuret presented copies of credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and credentials to the Speaker of Parliament Dunyagozel Gulmanova.

During the meeting with Myakhri Byashimova, the parties discussed the agenda of Turkmen-Slovenian relations covering various areas of interstate cooperation. It was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Slovenia is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

Noting the effective nature of mutually beneficial cooperation, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides discussed the issues of holding a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Slovenian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

***

At the meeting with the Chairperson of the Mejlis, the Ambassador noted that Slovenia is very interested in strengthening bilateral relations in all spheres.

The sides stressed the importance of the results achieved in the development of cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as at the parliamentary level. ///nCa, 4 April 2024