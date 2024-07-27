News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Türkiye will receive 2bcm of Turkmen gas through Iran-Azerbaijan infrastructure

Türkiye will receive 2bcm of Turkmen gas through Iran-Azerbaijan infrastructure

By

The minister of energy and natural resources of Türkiye, while speaking to the private Turkish media on 26 July 2024, said, “We are working on bringing up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan to Türkiye in the initial phase over Iran and Azerbaijan. There is no need for additional major investment in infrastructure.”

The minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, said that there were no issues with Azerbaijan on this arrangement. He expressed hope that the gas could start flowing next year if Iran also cooperates.

According to the Daily Sabah, Bayraktar pointed out that the gas shipment capacity between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iran would be reached with this volume.

“However, in the next phase, a new pipeline will be required to strengthen the infrastructure, including new compressors and pipelines. At that point, it will also be possible for this gas to reach Europe,” he noted. /// nCa, 27 July 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Türkiye-Azerbaijan natural gas supply deal extended to 2030
  2. Agreement reached on transportation of Turkmen gas to Türkiye
  3. Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan–Türkiye trilateral working group is working hard on the issues of Turkmen gas supplies to Türkiye, Ambassador Togan Oral says
  4. Türkiye to host trilateral FMs meeting with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan
  5. NIGC: Iran recorded a surge in gas swap from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan
  6. Remaining section of Rasht-Chelavend gas pipeline will be completed in 2-3 months. It will add 5.5 bcm to gas transportation capacity between Iran and Azerbaijan
  7. Turkmen Gas may Flow to Türkiye via Iran
  8. Construction of Rasht-Astara railway line in Iran with Russian financing will connect railway systems of Iran and Azerbaijan
  9. Customs services of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye to Establish Joint Consultative Group
  10. First Ladies of Türkiye and Azerbaijan visited fashion show and Turkmen national crafts expo
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan