President of Turkmenistan receives credentials from ambassador of Pakistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received credentials from Ambassador K.K. Ahsan Wagan of Pakistan on 16 April 2024.

The president congratulated the ambassador on assuming the position and assured him of his support and full cooperation of the government of Turkmenistan in the performance of his duties.

Ambassador Wagan underlined that he had chosen the ambassadorship in Turkmenistan on his own preference and will do his utmost to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the active support of Turkmenistan’s initiatives on the world stage aimed at ensuring universal peace, security and sustainable development.

As noted, the Turkmen-Pakistani relations, based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual understanding and trust, are successfully developing, gaining a new concrete content, which is primarily due to the historically established cultural and spiritual community of the peoples of both countries.

Special emphasis was placed on trade and economic ties with great prospects, taking into account the increased mutual interest and complementarity of the national economies of the two countries, which have impressive potential.

The ambassador of Pakistan stressed that Pakistan supports the creative, progressive foreign and domestic policy of the Turkmen state, as well as important international initiatives put forward by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The sides discussed in detail the entire spectrum of bilateral interactions. They also discussed some issues of the regional and global importance.

There was the unanimity that the energy and connectivity projects such as TAPI and TAP, the fiber optics link, the planned and proposed rail and road networks, and the access to the deep-sea ports of Pakistan were among the areas of high priority.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted, the implementation of these large-scale projects will give a powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of the region.

At the same time, the importance of further development of traditional bilateral humanitarian relations was emphasized, the strengthening of which is greatly facilitated by various contacts in the field of culture and art, joint Cultural Days, exhibitions, scientific and creative forums, etc.

The ambassador mentioned the similarities of ideas between the national poet of Turkmenistan, Magtymguly Fraghi and the national poet of Pakistan, Iqbal. He said that even though each poet has their own place in history and national psyche, there is the astonishing similarity between the messages of both the great poets, philosophers, and reformers.

He congratulated the president of Turkmenistan on authoring two books.

* * *

Ambassador K.K. Ahsan Wagan is a career diplomat. He joined the Foreign Service in 1995.

Appointments at foreign office of Pakistan:

Section Officer, Middle East-III, Middle East Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad (1998)

Acting Deputy Chief of Protocol, Camp Office, Quetta, Baluchistan (1999-2000)

Director (Canada & Latin America), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad (2014-2015)

Director General Overseas Pakistanis / Consular Affairs and Crisis Management Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad since February 2022.

Appointments abroad:

Second Secretary at Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu, Nepal (2000-2004)

Deputy Consul General , Consulate General of Pakistan, Los Angeles (2006-2009)

Deputy Head of Mission / Counsellor at Muscat, Oman (2009-2013)

Minister / Charge d’ Affaires (a.p) / Head of Mission, Embassy of Pakistan Niamey, Niger (2015-2019)

Ambassador, Embassy of Pakistan Muscat, Oman (2019-2022)

Ambassador has a bachelor of commerce degree (B.Com) from Shah Abdul Latif Univesity, Khairpur, Pakistan.

He has three Masters degrees — Master in Public Administration from Quaid-e-Azam International University, Islamabad, Pakistan (Jan 1989 to June 1991); Master in International Relations from Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Sindh, Pakistan (1996 to 1998); and Master in International Economics and Trade Law from University of Bern, Switzerland (July 2004 to September 2005).

He is fluent in English and Urdu and has the basic knowledge of Arabic.

Ambassador Wagan is married and has four children. /// nCa, 16 April 2024